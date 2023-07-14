Nevada County was recently added to the Presidential FEMA Individual Assistance Declaration for the February 2023 Winter Storms. This makes new resources available to residents and businesses that experienced damages or hardships due to this year’s winter storms.

To support residents in connecting to these resources, Nevada County is partnering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) to host Local Assistance Centers (LAC) in Grass Valley and Truckee. Each LAC will have staff from up to twenty local, state, and federal partners on hand to assist residents and answer questions from Friday, July 14th, through Saturday, July 22nd, from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm at Bear River High School in Grass Valley and Alder Creek Middle School in Truckee.