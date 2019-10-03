New Waste Management routes mean more efficient collection

Waste Management will add two new routes next week it says will streamline collection services and make them more efficient for customers and drivers.

The changes are expected to affect 2,200 residential customers in the county, about 500 of them in Grass Valley. Some customers will see their garbage pick up day changed, others will have their green waste or recycling collection week changed and for some both will be altered.

Waste Management has sent postcards to affected customers.

“I can’t stress enough that this will be just a small percentage of customers affected,” Waste Management spokesperson Paul Rosynsky said. “Customers will be served more efficiently and if everything goes according to plan, they won’t notice beyond that better service.”

Although the routes will bring changes to areas all across western Nevada County, it will only affect about 9% of customers in the area, Rosynsky said.

The company is changing its routing based on a routine review of its services that revealed it would be able to get truck drivers off the road sooner, although it couldn’t say exactly how much time drivers would save.

Waste Management truck drivers work 12-hour days and do not finish their routes until all their collections are finished.

According to Rosynsky, changes are made when called for by conditions on a route, like increased garbage causing trucks to fill up faster.

Nevada County Solid Waste Division Program Manager David Garcia said the changes will benefit drivers and customers.

“They wanted to meet the challenges for drivers and make it more manageable,” Garcia said. “I think it’s going to lead to better services for the customers.”

People can find additional information by contacting Waste Management customer service at 530-274-3090. They can find their service date at http://www.FindYourServiceDay.com.

