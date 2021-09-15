 New vendors in season: Year round farmers market continues to expand in Penn Valley (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
New vendors in season: Year round farmers market continues to expand in Penn Valley (PHOTO GALLERY)

Elias Funez
  

Refried Greens Functional Art owner/artist Amy Conley stands with a portion of her ceramic wares that are both functional and artistic pieces. Conley is just one of a handful of new vendors at the year round Tasty Thursday Farmers Markets held from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 18, when it changes to winter market hours.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada County Native Plants’ Justin Maciulis stands behind his wide array of regional, local native plants for sale that are deer and drought tolerant. Certain varieties are edible, while others are intended more for ornamental use.
Photo: Elias Funez
People peruse the different vendors offering everything from fresh fruits and vegetables, to fresh fish, baked goods, and even tamales.
Photo: Elias Funez
Squash from Nevada County and Penn Valley local Feeding Crane Farms marks the beginning of the fall harvest.
Photo: Elias Funez
Fresh starts of red cabbage, Napa cabbage, broccoli, and kale can all be found at Fairly Grounded Farm’s stand at the Tasty Thursday Farmers Market at Western Gateway Park.
Photo: Elias Funez
Tasty Thursday Farmers Market shoppers choose from the many different fruit and vegetable vendors with fresh produce available at the year round outdoor market in Penn Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Shoppers peruse through the gathering aprons created by Amy Conley at her Refried Greens booth last Thursday at the Western Gateway Park farmers market.
Photo: Elias Funez

