New vaccine appointments available for scheduling Friday

New COVID-19 vaccination appointments for the Nevada County Public Health Department’s Whispering Pines Clinic in Grass Valley will become available for scheduling Friday, March 5, at noon on My Turn (myturn.ca.gov ). Here is some quick information:

Eligibility:

Appointments will be available for those eligible in Phases 1A and 1B, including people 65+, Food and Agriculture, Emergency Services, Childcare and Education, and Healthcare Workers.

There is not enough vaccine to vaccinate everyone eligible. Vaccine supply remains limited, and there will be just over 400 first dose appointments made available this Friday at myturn.ca.gov.

Public Health asks those who are eligible and most vulnerable to be vaccinated and make every effort to review eligibility before making an appointment. Review the vaccine eligibility schedule here: http://www.mynevadacounty.com/3172/VaccineSchedule .

All vaccinations are by appointment only, and patients will be asked to show proof of age, Nevada County residency, or employment, depending on phase status. Documentation of legal residence or citizenship is not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine Opportunities

There will continue to be more vaccine appointments from healthcare providers and pharmacies. Please take a vaccination appointment if offered. If your plans change and you cannot make your vaccination appointment, please cancel your appointment with the provider. For a list of local COVID-19 vaccine providers, please visit: http://www.mynevadacounty.com/3183/Vaccine-Providers .

Vaccinations are prioritized according to age and risk and will continue to expand through the Spring and Summer.

Nevada County will continue to post new appointment availability for the Whispering Pines clinic at noon Fridays.

Those with questions or concerns should contact 211 or 1-833-DIAL211 to speak with an operator 24/7.

Source: Nevada County