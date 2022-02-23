New turf for Grass Valley sports field gets a leg up

Grass Valley youth athletes could be competing on cutting edge artificial turf systems by the end of summer after the Grass Valley City Council unanimously approved the new fields at Condon Park and the Margret G. Scotten School.

City Engineer Bjorn Jones discussed the turf at the council’s Tuesday meeting. He said artificial turf requires far less maintenance and is more economical.

“There’s no watering, fertilizing, mowing or aeration,” Jones said. “It’s already striped, so no costly groundskeeper is required. We’ll no longer deal with gophers digging up the fields that could cause injury from twisting an ankle or falls. And the turf will always be nice and level.”

Additionally, fields won’t be subjected to inclement weather conditions that can make competition difficult or postponed all together. Fields will be composed of a cork-and-coconut mix. The fill is much cooler during summer months, and plays better than natural grass, Jones said.

Council member Hilary Hodge said she is aware of nostalgia for old school traditions, but welcomed the change.





“We all love lawns, but we’ve heard your appraisal about artificial turf,” she said. ”The writing is on the wall. We cannot sustain (natural) grass. We appreciate the move as a sustainable option for sports facilities into the future.”

COST

The proposal for the artificial turf installation is similar to that of the already successful program at Lyman Gilmore Middle School, Jones said. The new fields will cost about $2.5 million — part of a November lease/refinancing agreement for city parks. The city obtained private financing that will be repaid through Measure E funds.

The project can be bid out around the end of March, Jones said.

“Construction takes place when school is out of session, and Little League has completed its season by end of June,” he said. “Then construction is expect to be completed by late July/August.”

During school hours the fields can be used for physical education classes or marching bands and assemblies. After school hours and on weekends the fields are essentially a public park under the use agreement the city has with the school district. Grass Valley Little League, 49er Youth Soccer League, Nevada Union Jr. Miners Youth Football, Gold Country Lacrosse and others can access the new fields.

“We’re proposing the artificial turf systems at Condon,” said Jones. “And replacing the existing softball fields — the area inside the fence line, which we know has broad benefits for year-round use. And it has already proven to be a success at Gilmore Middle School that just makes for way more usage in our experience. The demand is there.”

At Scotten, the city plans to replace the lower grass field. As part of the work, it’s proposing an access road for improved ingress/egress, with parking adjacent to the fields.

“The school district has given approval for the project as is currently laid out, very supportive of the project,” Jones said. “And that area really needs a new restroom. With all the use at Gilmore, we expect as much at Scotten. So, we need to get the restroom there sooner than later.”

Mayor Ben Aguilar also had kudos for the venture: “I think this is going to be just great, a truly successful project.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com