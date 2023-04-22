Staff Writer
Nevada County will welcome a new treasury-tax collector, Michelle Bodley, who will be sworn-in at the Nevada County Board of Supervisors regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Rood Center board chambers in Nevada City.
Tina Vernon, Treasurer Tax Collector, announced her retirement as of April 29, 2023.
During the March 29, 2023 Board of Supervisors’ meeting, the Board unanimously voted to appoint Michelle Bodley, Assistant Treasurer-Tax Collector, to fill the position of Treasurer Tax Collector for a term ending January 4, 2027 at noon.
Bodley requested that Vernon swear her in during the board meeting, according to official reports.
Vernon wrote a letter announcing her retirement after working as Treasurer & Tax Collector for the last 12 years saying the “decision was bittersweet.”
The Board will also present Vernon with a certificate of appreciation for over 22 years of public service, 12 of them serving as the treasurer-tax collector, according to official sources.
Also during the morning session of the meeting, the board will consider approving and authorizing the Chair to sign and submit a Letter of Support for SB 783, introduced by Senator Bob Archuleta in February of 2023 to create a veteran suicide prevention training pilot program in Nevada County, according to the board reports.
This action item was initiated by David O West II, Veterans Services Officer, Nevada County, and the letter in part reads as follows:
“Many service members and Veterans who have combat or other military-related behavioral health problems do not receive appropriate treatment. Of an estimated 20% of service members with any diagnosed behavioral health problem, nearly half are not receiving any treatment. Failing to appropriately treat existing behavioral health problems can exacerbate other functional problems, can cause additional life and family issues, and at the extreme may lead to suicidal ideation.”
The bill as amended would appropriate $100,000 of state General Fund for the development of the pilot programs, require each county to hire a suicide prevention subject matter expert with expertise in implementation and dissemination of evidence-based practices and evidence-informed interventions with military-connected populations and provide the Legislature with recommendations on any changes to the program to increase effectiveness and possible expansion to other countries, according to the board report.
An action item 20 on the agenda recommends approval of a resolution designating The Rome Power House, located at 19700 Purdon Road, Nevada City as Nevada County Historical Landmark, according to the board report.
“The Rome Power House, also referred to as the Nevada Powerhouse, was first built and put into service on February 5, 1896, as the first and only hydroelectric generating plant built on the South Yuba River,” according to the board report. “Specifically, planning for the plant began in 1852. It entered service in 1896, initially serving mines in the area. It eventually led to the electrification of Nevada City, one of the early pioneering systems in California. Eugene J. de Sable and John Martin, went on to help found Pacific Gas and Electric and were known as the ‘fathers of P.G. & E.’”
It’s possible there may be some therapy dogs visiting the chambers during the morning session at the Rood Center for a photo shoot because District II Supervisor, Ed Scofield is bringing forth a resolution proclaiming April 30, 2023 Therapy Animal Day in Nevada County.
Local therapy animal advocate and certified therapy animal team leader, Joanne Remillard, requested that the County of Nevada Board of Supervisors raise awareness of local therapy animal efforts and advocates, according to the report.
“Therapy animal teams, led by certified volunteer animal owners, serve a variety of people in our community including students, veterans, seniors, patients, individuals facing literacy challenges, families and children navigating our court system, those affected by natural disaster and those approaching end of life. They play an essential role in improving human health and well-being through the human-animal bond,” according to the board reports.
During the afternoon session, beginning at 1:30 p.m., the board will also consider approving an award of Nevada County Youth Leadership Award to Sam Uelmen, a student at Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning (SEAL).
The Nevada County Youth Leadership Award recognizes local youth for their outstanding service to the community. The awardee will receive a Challenge Coin, a certificate, and public recognition by the Board of Supervisors.
In 2022, District 2 resident Sam Uelmen was a finalist in the Nevada County Poetry Out Loud competition, according to board reports.
Uelmen took home the top prize, thanks to his recitation of Alfred, Lord Tennyson’s “The Charge of the Light Brigade ‘’and “Very Large Moth” by Craig Arnold, according to officials at SAEL.
Of 13 local students District 2 resident Sam Uelmen was a finalist in the Nevada County Poetry Out Loud competition, according to Nevada County Arts Council Executive Director Eliza Tudor.
Poetry Out Loud is a National Arts Education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country, according to the Poetry Out Loud (POL) website.
“The program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about literary history and contemporary life.” according to the POL website.
In addition to his interest in poetry, Sam actively engages with the local arts community as a young actor, regularly performing in local theater, according to the board report.
“Beyond his success in the humanities, Sam makes a positive impact through his involvement in SAEL’s Interact Service Club, a volunteer club focused on service projects within our local community with the intention of helping youth make their world a better place for all,” according to the board report.
Other afternoon action items include the possible approval of a resolution to approve an amendment to a contract between the Board of Administration California Public Employees’ Retirement System and the Board of Supervisors County of Nevada, according to official reports.
A total of sixty employees are affected by this change in formulas and classification, according to board reports.
The board report offers background on the amendment stating, on June 8, 2021, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors approved the General Unit Memorandum of Understanding which included a provision to move the correctional officer series from the miscellaneous retirement plan to the safety retirement plan.
Additionally, on June 6, 2022, the County and the Management Employees Association signed a side letter of agreement to move the Correctional Lieutenant classification from the miscellaneous retirement plan to the safety retirement plan, according to the board report.