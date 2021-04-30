New transportation plan approved for Lake Tahoe

A new transportation plan designed to moved people around the basin without them relying on their own vehicles, was approved this week.

STATELINE, Nev. — A new transportation plan designed to get people out of their cars and ease traffic congestion was approved this week for the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board unanimously approved the plan that it designed over several years to more effectively move people around the basin without them relying solely on their own cars.

“Today is a big day,” said TRPA Executive Director Joanne Marchetta during the online meeting Wednesday. “I think we took some very good actions for the future of Tahoe.

“This plan integrates the climate initiatives of California, Nevada, and local governments and will better serve residents and visitors by delivering improved transportation options and reduced congestion,” Marchetta said.

The board multiple times reconvened as different committees, including the Tahoe Metropolitan Planning Organization and Regional Planning Transportation Agency, and passed a myriad of resolutions to encompass the changes needed to put the plan in action.

The basin-wide plan identifies a broad range of policies, programs, and projects the agency says it needs to comprehensively improve Tahoe’s transportation system over the next 25 years.

The agency said in a report that over the last five years, the update was developed with support from two states, local governments and transportation partners.

In the plan, the current transit system will be modernized, the Tahoe Trail to encircle the lake will be completed and new technology for travel will be supported, according to the agency.

In total, 8,517 people helped inform the development of the plan, including 2,173 through direct engagement at meetings and 6,344 through surveys.

Six hundred twenty-four Spanish speaking residents engaged through both outreach methods and over 2,000 people went through online platforms following the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The full plan may be viewed at http://www.trpa.gov/rtp .

