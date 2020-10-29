New thrift store O’Ridgenal to open in North San Juan

New thrift store O’Ridgenal, at 29336 Highway 49 in North San Juan, will hold a soft opening Saturday.

This first day open, said owner Hope Holmes, will be a “Hello-ween Party,” going from noon to 5 p.m., in which customers will be offered pre-packaged trick-or-treat bags and Halloween music will play as they browse the shop’s stock.

The shop next week will begin full time hours of noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Holmes has been a business owner locally before, running Flying Cloud Farms which sold micro-greens in Nevada City and more recently reselling used clothing through the reselling app Poshmark.

“I plan to continue doing that (online resale) business,” she said. “It provided a way for me to go to school and still make some income on the side, and I found that I was pretty successful.”

Holmes, also a full time business and economics student at Sierra College, said that in September she was just looking for a space to host her online shop inventory, and to increase the hours she was working for the space’s previous tenant, Nick’s Knacks and Books. She found that the storefront was available, and had an answer to both pursuits.

“I guess I was just the lucky one,” she said.

Holmes said she will primarily be running the business on her own, with some support from her family and friends, although “the community has been really helpful already by donating and offering various skills that people have.” Someone, she said, has offered their plumbing services in exchange for some VHS tapes.

“We had all the fixtures here from the previous owner, we just did some rearranging, we’re putting our own touch on things … (and) it’s looking like a whole new space,” said Holmes. “I think people are going to be really surprised, anybody who has been in this building before, how much space is in here and how beautiful of an old building it is.”

The shop has already begun accepting donations, which are asked to fall into the following categories: clothing, non-furniture household items, electronics, camping supplies, gardening tools and equipment, and cultural products such as books, DVDs, memorabilia, and art.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.