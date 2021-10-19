New Target at least 1 year away

A Target store is planned for the McKnight Crossing shopping center. It will be at 111 West McKnight Way, a Grass Valley retail space which is currently a Kmart store.

A Target store planned for the McKnight Crossing shopping center in Grass Valley could open between late 2022 and mid-2023, according to the shopping center’s property management.

A Target spokesperson said in an email Tuesday that the company planned to open an approximately 90,705-square-foot store in Grass Valley.

“As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share — including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests and the grand opening day,” they wrote.

Steve Mensinger, president of Mesa Management, which manages the McKnight Crossing shopping center, said Tuesday that the company had been in talks with Target for over a year before coming to their current agreement. It had also been in talks with Kmart about an alternate use for about five years, he said, noting that the store’s sales had been shrinking.

While it had become “loud and clear” to Mesa Management that local residents were interested in seeing the shopping center space used differently, Kmart had a 75-year lease, said Mensinger.

He said the agreement recently reached with Target involved assigning to them the remaining 35 years of that lease, plus an additional 20 years, for a total 55-year lease.

Mensinger explained that, after Kmart vacates the space at the end of this year, it will be turned over to Target — which will then be spending between $12 million and $15 million dollars on renovations, meaning the new store will not be ready and “physically in the building” until between late 2022 and mid-2023.

He said the new Target store will include a CVS Pharmacy component.

RENOVATION OF SHOPPING CENTER

The upcoming Target store is not the only change planned for McKnight Crossing, according to Mensinger.

He said Tuesday that Mesa Management has plans to renovate the entire shopping center.

While Target will be handling the renovation of its new store independently, said Mensinger, the shopping center’s ownership will also be undertaking a multi-million dollar renovation of the center.

Plans for the center focus on two features, said Mensinger. One is called “The Mix,” planned to be an array of small, local shops for things like food and groceries, and the other is “The Grove,” which will include restaurants.

Mensinger explained the renovation will primarily be concerning the shopping center’s facade and theme, as well as interaction — for example, making it more “walkable,” and adding outdoor dining space. He added that the company’s aim with these two areas of the shopping center is to incorporate more local businesses.

On the level of prospective tenant interest, he said, “When Target goes into a center, you get a lot of calls from people who want to be there.”

Mesa Management had stated in 2017 that it intended to add an area called “The Mix” to the shopping center. McKnight Crossing, which was previously known as Grass Valley Shopping Center, was also rebranded at that time.

According to Mensinger, the company already has completed plans for the upcoming renovation, but will now be modifying them to incorporate Target’s design features. He said the new plans will go in front of Grass Valley city officials in January.

