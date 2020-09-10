New store format for pets in need

Nevada County Pets In Need (NCPIN) recently opened their new self-service grocery store for clients in need of pet food and pet supplies.

“We really wanted to move away from the concept of ‘you are in need, therefore, you get what we give you,’” said Patti Galle, executive director of NCPIN. “We have some variety in our donated pet food and setting up the event like a grocery store gives the client the choice of what they want to give their pet.”

All pet food is primarily donated from Petco and Reno SPCA. Local sources such as Incredible Pets, Grocery Outlet, AnimalSave, and others fill in the gaps.

NCPIN offers virtually everything a pet owner might need, including specialty medical food, toys, treats, collars, leashes, vouchers for vaccinations, free heartworm testing, spaying and neutering, and vet care.

“So far the clients love the new set up and so do we,” said Galle. NCPIN encourages anyone struggling with the cost of feeding their pets to come to the new location at 139 Joerschke Rd. in Grass Valley. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays.