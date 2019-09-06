New steam distillation equipment division launches in Grass Valley

A northern California manufacturer of cannabis derived terpenes, Essenciere LLC, has launched a new steam distillation equipment division to support the cannabis and hemp industry in Grass Valley.

“Our goal is to provide equipment and training to cannabis and hemp manufacturers while giving our customers the opportunity to produce high quality cannabis derived terpenes in house,” Soren Darr, President of Essenciere LLC, said in a news release.

The company hopes to provide equipment and training for customers to transform their products into a more powerful and enjoyable experience using Essenciere’s whole-plant approach.

“Our customers will now have the ability to provide the highest quality and most effective products on the market today,” Darr said in the release.

