New skincare business coming to Nevada County

About five years ago, Chezza Badaracco opened a new business.

Aesthetics By Chezza is a permanent cosmetics and paramedical tattooing business, particularly aimed to help those recovering from breast cancer surgery. Badaracco is a licensed aesthetician who does scar relaxation and microneedling.

“In some ways it helps to give back dignity,” she said, referring to her clients.

But Badaracco isn’t just speaking as an outsider. She’s had personal experience with cancer. At age 37, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. As part of her recovery, she’s tried to uncover the best way to help herself and her clients.

Having been in Auburn, Badaracco next week is moving her business to Combie Road in South County. There she’ll be expanding her new building’s infrastructure, flooring and more.

“It’s been a nice location for us, but we’re outgrowing our space,” she said of her original location.

Badaracco said a mastectomy leaves an individual without a nipple or areola, but her tattooing can make the area somewhat normal again. She recalled when her first client had noted when she looked in the mirror after receiving skincare, she was able to look past the scars.

“It’s still sort of emotional for me to think about that,” said Badaracco, later adding, “It’s really hard as a woman to lose your breasts.”

The business owner has co-authored a book, “The 1 Element” about how to practice safe skincare. Her service includes a wide range of options, including microblading, eyeliner, lash enhancement as well as microneedling and areola 3D re-pigmentation.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Badaracco suggests people know their biological makeup.

“I would want to encourage people if they do have any kind of cancer history in their family,” she said, they “really, really should consider doing genetic testing.”

