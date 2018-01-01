New shuttle service in western Nevada County plans to take passengers to Yuba River

In an effort to reduce the number of cars on the road in western Nevada County, Yuba Bus is providing a new way to get around.

The company's 20-passenger bus took its maiden voyage Saturday. Co-owners David Preston and Brett Dotson picked up passengers from Nevada City's Robinson Plaza and took them on a tour of Auburn breweries.

According to Preston, the trek was a trial run.

The company plans to schedule a variety of trips throughout the year, including excursions up the hill to ski resorts and to nearby breweries. Ideas are still in the works, but Preston said the possibilities are seemingly endless.

The bus is also available for private events, including weddings and other large gatherings.

During the summer, Preston and Dotson plan to make hourly runs to the Highway 49 crossing on the Yuba River. The Yuba Bus will pick up and drop off at Robinson Plaza, and the company is working to secure other pickup locations.

On hot summer days, the parking lot at Highway 49 crossing typically fills up, Preston said. Yuba Bus will provide an alternative way to access the river.

The price of a round-trip ride will cost $15 for adults and $10 for children and seniors.

The South Yuba River Citizens League is a huge supporter of the concept, said Melinda Booth, the organization's executive director.

The bus, Booth said, can help reduce the environmental impact of cars driving down to the river. On board, passengers will get a chance to sift through informational pamphlets provided by SYRCL and learn about the importance of reducing human impact on the Yuba.

"We need to be responsible about how we recreate on the Yuba," Booth said. "I think this is a great way to promote positive visitation."

During SYRCL's Wild and Scenic film festival, which runs from Jan. 11 through 15, Yuba Bus will be on hand to shuttle festival goers to various venues around western Nevada County. The bus will run about every 15 minutes and will be free for ticket holders.

For more information about Yuba Bus, or to book an event, visit yubabus.com.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.