New short-term rental program hits Truckee

Beginning today, all short-term rentals in Truckee will be required to apply for an annual transient occupancy registration certificate, and adhere to ordinance standards as part of the town’s new rental program.

Renters will have to pay an annual $400 fee along with being subject to Truckee’s transient occupancy tax and Truckee Tourism Businesses Improvement District assessment.

In November, Truckee voters passed Measure K, which increased the transient occupancy tax rate from 10% to 12%. Tourism business improvement district fee decreased from 2% to 1.25%, bringing the total levy to 13.25%.

The town defines short-term rentals as a stay of less than 31 continuous nights. Truckee began the process of creating the permit program in August due to community concern regarding short-term rentals.

“The ordinance is intended to strike a balance between welcoming visitors to Truckee while reducing neighborhood nuisance issues associated with short-term rental properties,” said town officials in a news release.

Restrictions placed on short-term rentals include quiet hours between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., garbage service requirements, a system for complaint resolution, occupancy limits, and parking limitations.

Online registration for the program is live, and operators have until March 31 to obtain a registration certificate.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.