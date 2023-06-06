Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com |

Kamal Jit (right) of Yuba County’s Dhillon Farms, assists customers during one of Grass Valley’s Thursday Night Markets. This year, Grass Valley will host a new event, Locals For Locals, in addition to the traditional Thursday Night Markets.

 Elias Funez File Photo

Thursday Night Markets are scheduled in Grass Valley for June 8, 15 and 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. featuring a limited produce market, crafts, vendors and live music organized by the Grass Valley Downtown Association (GVDA).

This year the market will be reduced to three Thursdays, however three new events called Locals For Locals will be added to the summer calendar, according to Robin Galvan-Davies, GVDA Executive Manager.