Thursday Night Markets are scheduled in Grass Valley for June 8, 15 and 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. featuring a limited produce market, crafts, vendors and live music organized by the Grass Valley Downtown Association (GVDA).
This year the market will be reduced to three Thursdays, however three new events called Locals For Locals will be added to the summer calendar, according to Robin Galvan-Davies, GVDA Executive Manager.
The change was clarified for the Grass Valley leaders at a May 9 city council meeting where Lillie Robertson, Chair of the GVDA and Robin Galvan-Davies gave a presentation to the councilmembers.
“Last year we had three markets and they were fun… We overlapped with the Nevada City Chamber’s Summer Nights, and as soon as those summer nights were launched, our numbers plummeted,” Galvan-Davies said.
Locals For Locals will be held on three dates, July 29, August 27 and Sept 21 to celebrate community, according to Mary Ann Boyer, from GVDA.
“Locals For Locals is a debut event series promoting awareness and creativity under recognized segments of our community,” Boyer said.
The goals of the Locals For Locals events are guided by a branch of the GVDA called The Grass Valley foundation
“We debriefed and decided perhaps…not eliminating our markets, we relabeled them Locals for Locals. Part of our funding was to create a new event directed for locals in downtown…,” Galvan-Davies said. “Locals for Locals will be locals entertaining locals.”
The Thursday Night Market is planned to take place in the T of historic downtown: Mill Street from Neal to West Main Street, and West Main Street from South Church Street to South Auburn Street, according to the GVDA website.
Outlaws and Angels Band, who describe themselves as a “tribute to traditional and underground country music” will perform on June 8 between S. Church and S. Auburn Streets.
A second stage in front of Lucchesi Wine Tasting Room on Mill Street will feature the band Beyond Fire Tribe to add to the musical ambiance on June 8.
Event-goers will have the opportunity to purchase beer, wine, and sparkling hard cider from the GVDA’s beverage booths. No outside alcohol will be permitted at any downtown events, according to GVDA.
Food vendors such as Thai Chic Street Food serving Thai rice, grilled chicken or spring rolls will be available along with Half-Pint’s Kitchen serving quesadillas and smoked sausage and La Guaira Bistro featuring Venezuelan cuisine.
If you are looking for a sweet treat, try California Kettle Korn, Tropical Sno and the Gold Rush Cookie Company, that will be available according to the GVDA.
Local restaurants and bars will be open and serving up their specialties.
Over a dozen vendors are anticipated to participate in the Thursday Night Markets selling household wares, toys, custom art, clothing, hand blown glass, jewelry and more.
Locals For Locals
According to the Grass Valley Foundation (GVF) a local non-profit, portions of the profits from the Local For Locals events will be used to send disadvantaged youth to camps to further explore opportunities in areas they otherwise may not have exposure to.
The July 29 Locals For Locals event will have a youth-centric focus with a lot of local musicians, according to Craig Hamilton, a GVDA board member and real estate agent for Coldwell Banker.
Locals For Locals will connect event goers with people and activities in the area that may inspire people’s perception of the town.
“We are trying to mix it up a bit,” Hamilton said. “It is for youth and adults.”
Three local bands with national recognition will be performing on July 29: Chuck Ragan, Two Runner and Wolf Creek Boys, according to the GVF.
A one day skate park ramp sponsored by Good Times skate shop will be constructed on Mill Street where local and professional skate and snow boarders will be holding demonstrations, according to Hamilton.
“Brendan Thompson, a custom metal fabricator for American Choppers and King of the Hammers racer/builder is involved and will bring some amazing motorcycles,” Hamilton said.
The Grass Valley police Department wants to get involved to help connect with young people on a fun and personal level.
“They agreed to participate in a dunk tank so that when they meet kids on the street, they have had a positive and fun experience to refer to,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton’s vision for each Local For Local is to bring in people that are connected to the outdoors, the music scene, the arts, creative industry — just to name a few things — so that young people will become stewards of the unique place that is Nevada County.
Another Locals For Locals event will be following the Love Walk, according to Hamilton.
The Love Walk has brought over a thousand people to downtown encouraging diversity and awareness.
“We want to showcase a deeper slice of the culture in our area — the Nisenan tribal culture, the Cornish miners and a newly recognized Chinatown community,” Hamilton said.
More details are to come about the second and third art and cultural focus for the August and September Local For Local events.
“We think having those themed events will…up the caliber of our downtown events,” Galvan-Davies said. “If we have three successful markets and three successful Locals for Locals we will have a home run.”
