New safe house opens for survivors of domestic violence

A new safe house is now available for women and their children who are escaping domestic violence or sex trafficking in Nevada County and surrounding areas, Women of Worth (WOW) executive director Cinnamon Danielson said.

Women of Worth helps families in crisis, but WOW also offers “programs to increase self-reliance and improve quality of life by helping victims rebuild their lives,” Danielson said.

The new, three-bedroom, one-bath safe house is fully furnished with an outdoor space for picnicking and a provision of children’s toys, according to information supplied by WOW.

“There are currently three houses in the area, and there is a social worker at each house offering counseling services. We focus on domestic abuse support, nutrition and meditation for health and well-being, financial literacy to name a few things,” Danielson said.

Other programs offered to women residing at the safe house are court advocacy and case management, educational and career assistance, restraining order support, provisions of furniture and personal items, emergency food, and basic self-defense skills, according to a media release.

“We want women to get strong. They learn how to protect themselves,” Danielson said.

A new program in development is “art therapy for children,” Danielson said, “to help them cope with trauma they have experienced.“

WOW offers short-term assistance for families in crisis for about 30 days or more if needed. Families transition to long-term housing and continue programs that enable women and children to escape domestic violence safely.

All services are free. “We are operated by private donation only. We currently have a ‘Go Fund Me’ fundraiser and other ways individuals and businesses can help: https://www.gofundme.com/f/6mmtzg-women-of-worth or https://womenofworth.org/give-hope/ .

The Women of Worth website shares testimonials of graduates from the program who have had to leave everything behind, start their lives over again, and are grateful to WOW for saving their lives.

If you or someone you know needs to escape domestic violence, receive crisis intervention or recovery assistance, call (530) 264-7337 or dial 2-1-1 to connect with community services in Nevada County.

To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See email mboll-see@theunion.com or call 530-477 -4256.