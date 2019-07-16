 New radiologist joins Insight Imaging in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

New radiologist joins Insight Imaging in Grass Valley

News | July 16, 2019

Submitted to The Union
Insight Imaging welcomes Dr. Anna Wilson and her family to the Grass Valley practice and the community. Wilson is a board certified radiologist with additional fellowship training in breast imaging. “She has a heart for serving women and all patients who are under served,” said Dr. Melisa Agness, Medical Director of Insight Imaging.
TonySmith | Submitted by Melisa Agness

Source: Melisa Agness

