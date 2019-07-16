New radiologist joins Insight Imaging in Grass Valley
Submitted to The Union
Insight Imaging welcomes Dr. Anna Wilson and her family to the Grass Valley practice and the community. Wilson is a board certified radiologist with additional fellowship training in breast imaging. “She has a heart for serving women and all patients who are under served,” said Dr. Melisa Agness, Medical Director of Insight Imaging.
Source: Melisa Agness
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.