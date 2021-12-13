New public health officer contract up for supervisor approval Tuesday

Nevada County Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Kellermann will be leaving the position after his current contract ends Dec. 31, he said Monday.

In January, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors approved a contract for Kellermann to “serve as the Acting Public Health Officer and Acting Registrar” through the end of the year.

According to the agenda for the Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled to occur Tuesday, one of the items on the consent calendar will be a resolution approving a contract with Dr. Sherilynn E. Cooke as public health officer and registrar. The contract would span from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2023.

“She’ll be a great hire,” Kellermann said Monday. He described Cooke as “exceedingly well trained” for the position she is accepting, adding that she is a medical doctor in addition to holding a master’s degree in public health.

