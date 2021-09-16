New plans brewing: Gold Vibe Kombuchary to open taproom, event space

Gold Vibe Kombucha CEO Patrick Millar, left, and booch master and brother Sean Millar talk about their new move and expansion planned for the Loma Rica business park.

Photo: Elias Funez

Gold Vibe Kombuchary, started in 2019 as NC Kombuchary, has plans to move into a new facility, with room not only for kombucha production but also a tasting room, art, and events, according to co-founder Patrick Millar.

Millar estimated as of this week that the company , which produces both hard and non-alcoholic kombucha, would be moving early next year to 12615 Charles Drive, just blocks from its current Grass Valley facility.

“It’s a large warehouse facility, and we’re keeping the front 8,000 square feet open for the taproom, and the back 16,000 will be for production and brew space,” said Millar. He noted that this is more production and brewing space than the company currently uses, ensuring it has room to grow.

While the company has committed to its new lease on Charles Drive, according to Millar, it has established a Kickstarter campaign aimed to fundraise for the new space.

Millar explained that the campaign is meant to get the word out about the upcoming facility and, at some levels of contribution and associated rewards, offer opportunities to essentially pre-order memberships to the new taproom.

“So, for the repeat customers, it’s a place where they feel like they’re part of a club and part of a group,” said Millar. “And then, we can offer those club members pre-sale tickets if we’re going to have live music or special happy hours, and each one of the memberships comes with a pre-bought discount on drinks.”

Gold Vibe Kombucha, formerly NC Kombuchary, owners show off the interior of their new space, which has yet to be renovated off Charles Drive in the Loma Rica business park area. It will feature both an indoor lounge and tap room for customers, as well as an expanded area to accommodate shipping.

Photo: Elias Funez

The highest level of contribution on the Kickstarter campaign — $1,500 or more — for example, offers rewards including two free drinks per day “for life.”

“It’s kind of just this cool way to get people excited about the brewery, and then hopefully have some more money to make the taproom a more enjoyable place for everybody,” said Millar.

The campaign had raised over $13,000 of its $30,000 goal as of Thursday, with a deadline of Oct. 25. The fundraiser is “all or nothing,” meaning that all contributions will be returned if the goal is not met.

THE VISION

Millar, who co-founded the company with his brother, Sean Millar, said the vision for Gold Vibe Kombuchary’s upcoming taproom and event space began last summer at its current facility.

Gold Vibe Kombucha’s labels show some of its many different alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Photo: Elias Funez

Amid restrictions on indoor seating due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Millar, the company saw state expansions in permitted outdoor seating and decided to apply for a permit. They held around 10 “Gold Vibe Live” outdoor events, inviting local musicians to perform.

“That kind of planted the seed,” said Millar.

The events last summer, “almost like an experiment,” said Millar, had proven that people in the community wanted to drive out to the warehouse space, gather to drink kombucha, and listen to live music, in numbers that reached capacity each time.

So, the “big vision” for Gold Vibe Kombuchary, said Millar, is not only a new taproom, but arts and events.

“I think that’s kind of our passion project, outside of making kombucha, is just any way we can support the local arts, especially after the pandemic and just the loss of the arts, the loss of live music, the loss of being able to go to an art gallery,” said Millar.

