New pastor at Nevada City United Methodist Church

This month, Nevada City United Methodist Church is welcoming their new pastor, Reverend David Niu. After serving the congregation for the past four years, Pastor Kristin Sachen retired in June. Niu is an experienced pastor who has served several diverse congregations. Born and raised in the Island Kingdom of Tonga, he taught general science in high school before attending and graduating from Brigham Young University-Hawaii Campus. From there he moved to Northern California where he met and married his wife, Ana.

“Our love of music drew us to the church and the choir,” said Niu. After graduating the Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley in 1992, the pastor served his first appointment at Wesley UMC in Modesto. He was ordained Deacon in 1996, and later ordained Elder in 2000, becoming a full member of the California Nevada Annual Conference.

Niu and his wife have four children, the youngest planning to attend Sacramento State this fall. They just welcomed their first grandchild, Heilala-o-‘Umutangata, in June.

“Nevada City is the friendliest city I have ever come to know,” said Niu. “Captain James Cook in his 1774 South Pacific exploration voyages experienced the welcoming spirit of the people of the Pacific Islands. From that experience, Cook named the Tonga Group as the ‘Friendly Islands of Tonga,’ a name that was and continues to be our pride to this day. Apparently, Cook had never set foot in Nevada City.”

All are invited to greet Pastor Niu and worship at 10 a.m. Sunday mornings at Nevada City United Methodist Church, 433 Broad Street in Nevada City.