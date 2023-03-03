Creating more vehicle parking in downtown Grass Valley to offset the lost parking spaces on Mill St. due to the Downtown Streetscape Improvement Project may soon be a reality.

If the Grass Valley city councilmembers authorize the advertisement for bids to develop the city owned lot at 309 Mill St., 32 parking spaces will be created.

To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.