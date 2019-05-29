New owners of Nevada City’s Friar Tuck’s celebrated with open house

KNOW & GO What: Friar Tuck’s Where: 111 North Pine Street, Nevada City When: Opens at 4 p.m. daily

In February, the Cook family readied itself to sell Friar Tuck’s.

On April 11, a different family officially took over.

Ken Paige is the new owner and his son, Chad Paige, is the general manager.

Last week, Ken Paige and his son put on an open house, inviting people of the community to come meet the new management. Ken Paige said 300 people attended, helping to raise $1,500 from donations for Hospitality House and The Friendship Club.

“It just spun into a blessing for the community to be able to find organizations to give money to,” said Ken Paige.

CONNECTING IN A NEW SPACE

Originally planning to retire, Ken Paige moved to the area from Silicon Valley in 2015 after working in financial planning for a few decades. But he got an itch to do something new and challenging, and found himself helping out the Cook family before taking over the restaurant last month.

Chad Paige, for his part, had been working in fine dining in Los Angeles. When he moved to the county, his father said he walked by the Nevada City restaurant and felt the pull to be a part of it. Ken Paige said his son quickly worked up the chain of command, eventually becoming the current general manager.

“We did everything but business (together),” said Ken Paige, noting that before working together, the two often went fishing, hunting and other outdoor activities.

Ken Paige said his family doesn’t intend to do anything significantly different to the restaurant. The owner wants to alter small things, inviting different musicians, altering the cocktail menu and connecting with local farmers.

Mostly, he feels grateful to have been welcomed by the community and to take over from where the Cook family left off.

“Greg and Rona and Carissa really built something that is a real treasure,” he said.

Contact Sam Corey at 530-477-4219 or at scorey@theunion.com.