New online tool provides info for local food, shelter, healthcare resources

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson has introduced the “Find Shelter” tool (hud.gov/findshelter), a new resource developed to help individuals and families in need to locate nearby resources. Specifically, users can search for facilities that provide shelter, clothing, health clinics, and food pantries to those in need. Find Shelter provides mapping and contact information for these service providers and the site is optimized for mobile use. Western Nevada County has three such shelters and their information is available at this new HUD website.

“The Find Shelter website is another tool with which we can relieve homelessness and provide people with the resources they need,” said Secretary Ben Carson. “Particularly as we continue to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important to make sure individuals and families know where to go to get help.”

The Find Shelter tool is designed to streamline the effort get people the help they need. The site includes downloadable, printable posters and palm cards that can be displayed near public computers for individuals and families looking to locate resources.

Research from HUD indicates that in 2019, most of the country experienced a combined decrease in homelessness, with the exception of significant increases in unsheltered and chronic homelessness on the West Coast, particularly in California and Oregon, offset those nationwide decreases, causing an overall increase in homelessness of 2.7%. HUD’s 2019 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress found that 567,715 persons experienced homelessness on a single night in 2019, an increase of 2.7% since 2018, but a nearly 11% decline since 2010. The number of families with children experiencing homelessness declined 5% from 2018 and more than 32% since 2010. Local communities also reported a continuing trend in reducing veteran homelessness across the country-the number of veterans experiencing homelessness fell 2.1% since January 2018 and by 50% since 2010.