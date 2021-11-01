New Nevada County Toy Run planned

A local group plans to hold a Nevada County Toy Run on Dec. 11.

“There’s a small group of us that came together to do our own toy run, in tradition with what has been happening for the last 29 years,” said Chelci Buehler, one of the event’s organizers.

The Nevada County Food and Toy Run’s longtime organizer, Thom Staser, said last month that the event would no longer be held.

Since 1991, motorcyclists had gathered during the yearly event to ride a route through Nevada City and Grass Valley and deliver food and toy donations, to benefit families in need near Christmas.

Buehler said she, her children, and other relatives had previously volunteered with the Nevada County Food and Toy Run, and that she had been watching it every year for as long as she can remember.





According to Buehler, she and three other people “came together as interested parties” to organize this year’s event, which they are planning for the second Saturday of December — the same day the event has traditionally been held.

Her role has primarily been in promotion and fundraising, while her mother, Shannon Buehler, is in charge of working with the food involved.

She added that other organizers, Ed Peevey and Eric Oliver, are heading efforts on communication with the cities and law enforcement agencies and “bikes and toys,” respectively.

Buehler said that — as the original event typically had — this event’s route is planned to begin at the Eric Rood Administrative Center and end at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. She said the group has been in contact with the fairgrounds and received approval to be there.

“We’re excited to be back and keep that tradition going,” she said.

As the group looks to get its “ducks in a row,” Buehler said Monday that some of the work left to do includes getting approval from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, and Grass Valley and Nevada City police departments.

She estimated that more details, such as the status of these required permissions and the time of day the event will be held, will be finalized by the end of this week.

