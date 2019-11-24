New Nevada County Counsel voices rural concerns

Nevada County has a new top lawyer.

On Nov. 1, Kit Elliott took over the role of Nevada County Counsel from Alison Barratt-Green, who retired from the role after nine years of service.

According to the county, the counsel is responsible for providing legal services and advice to the Board of Supervisors along with other county departments and commissions.

The county chose Elliott through a recruiting firm that began the process in May with about a dozen candidates before a committee, which included County Executive Officer Alison Lehman, decided on Elliott.

“Ms. Elliot brings a skillset and experience that will serve our county and board well as we continue to make progress on community priorities,” Lehman said in a press release.

Elliott spent the previous eight years in the Mendocino County Counsel’s office and has more than 30 years of litigation practice, including high-profile lawsuits against PG&E and opioid manufacturers.

According to the Board of Supervisors, Elliott has experience in the Brown Act, conflicts of interest, public records, elections, redevelopment, and public finance and was chosen for her experience working on rural issues in both Mendocino and Tulare counties for 17 years.

She said she’ll be working on many of the same issues here that she’s focused on her entire career, like fire safety, cannabis regulations and providing the rural communities with a voice in the state.

“A lot of legislation passed in Sacramento doesn’t take into account rural needs,” Elliot said. “I see there’s a proactive interest in this county to have their voice heard.”

Elliott said she was drawn to Nevada County for its beauty, its community, and its thriving arts scene.

“There’s thousands of events a year, there’s live music and the tourist industry supports the art, music, drama, painting all of it.” Elliott said.

Elliott received her law degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and has been a member of the California Bar since 1988.

