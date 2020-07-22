New Nevada City Picture Framing ownership hosts Nevada County Camera Club gallery

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Nevada City Picture Framing, under new ownership, is hosting a gallery of photographs from the Nevada County Camera Club which will be open to the public during store hours.

“It’s been very nice to have them here,” said Melissa Goldman, the owner of Nevada City Picture Framing, at 571 Searls Ave., Suite B, since April. “They’re really proud to see their work up.”

According to Kathy Triolo, president of the Nevada County Camera Club, all members of the club were invited to submit up to five photos each, following no particular theme. She and the club’s master hanger Dave McLellan selected the photos that are shown.

“Dave and I look for quality, great composition, and super processing, if that’s what they do — we want a photo that pops and is interesting to the viewer,” said Triolo.

“We have some amazing photographers in the club,” she said, adding that a wide variety of styles and subjects are represented in the current gallery.

Never having had a space to show their work in the past, the club began showing galleries of their work at Nevada City Picture Framing last year, and has aimed for six- to eight-week cycles for each gallery. According to Triolo, the current one is the third iteration of this new tradition.

The current gallery does not have a set ending date at this time, but is expected to remain at least until Sept. 1.

While transitioning ownership of the shop as well as hosting a gallery has presented some unique factors of consideration during the COVID-19 pandemic, the process has remained fairly smooth.

“We started out by appointment only and usually have only one person in at a time in this big space, so it’s been easy to distance and everyone has been respectful about wearing masks,” said Goldman.

According to Goldman, increased time at home seemed to be inspiring some customers to look through their stored belongings and find artwork or old photographs, and come in to have these framed.

“The community has been so supportive during this time bringing in work and trusting me with their artwork and memories, and I just feel really grateful for it,” said Goldman, adding that some of her customers have been going to Nevada City Picture Framing for 30 years. “It’s been an honor and pleasure to meet everyone who’s come in.”

