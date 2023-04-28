The Gold Country YMCA is holding a Healthy Kids event Saturday morning at the Memorial Park Pool. The purpose of the family-friendly event is to acquaint the community with the pool, which opened in November 2022.

“The YMCA hosts Healthy Kids Day every year, so since this is a new pool for this community we are doing ours as ‘come get to know your pool,’” said Alisha Lester, Program Director for Memorial Pool.