The Gold Country YMCA is holding a Healthy Kids event Saturday morning at the Memorial Park Pool. The purpose of the family-friendly event is to acquaint the community with the pool, which opened in November 2022.
“The YMCA hosts Healthy Kids Day every year, so since this is a new pool for this community we are doing ours as ‘come get to know your pool,’” said Alisha Lester, Program Director for Memorial Pool.
Guests will be invited to tour the facilities, the splash pad-area of the pool will be open, and there will be a kids’ Zumba class 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
“There will be people on site answering questions about lessons and summer schedules,” added Lester. “Swim lessons begin in June and sign-ups for those start May 15. Parents can take home a flier so they can have a reminder.”
New pool schedules will be available, as will family season passes to the pool.
The event is free, open to the public, and will run from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. this Saturday April 29. For more information please visit www.facebook.com/GoldCountryYMCA.