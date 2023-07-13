Staff Writer
Daniela Fernández will be recognized as the new mayor of Nevada City during tonight’s council meeting scheduled at 6:30 p.m. at the chambers of the City Hall on Broad Street in Nevada City.
The City of Nevada City rotates the positions of Mayor and Vice Mayor on an annual fiscal year basis with one-year terms for each position beginning July 1 and ending June 30 each year.
Gary Petersen will take over the position of Vice Mayor and Doug Fleming, Adam Kline and Lou Ceci will all serve as members of the council.
Upon the reorganization of the council, the Mayor makes recommendations for the appointment of members of the council to various internal and external committees and regional bodies.
External committees and regional bodies include representation for regional housing, the county courthouse taskforce, solid and hazardous waste, Pioneer Community Energy, Social Justice and Racial Equity and Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribal Liaison.
These assignments can be found on page 99 of the agenda packet.
New public art ordinance considered
An ordinance establishing a process for application, review and approval of public art will be discussed by the council in a public hearing and possible vote to approve it.
Through the City’s Strategic Planning process there was a wide range of input from the public indicating the desire to have a public art process, according to the staff report.
“The Public Art Policy in Nevada City states that public art should represent the diverse social, cultural, and historical values of the City, contribute to quality of life and economic vitality, be thought-provoking, memorable, and enduring, provide opportunities for education and learning, and encourage civic pride… as determined by the City Council.”
Letters from the Nevada City Historical Society urge councilmembers not to change the current system of review already in place for the historical district.
“Why change what is not broken?” writes Cathy Wilcox-Barnes, from the Nevada City Historical Society.
Other letters strongly urge the council to exclude the historical district from the proposed ordinance.
“The risk of a proliferation of visual clutter that distracts from decades of maintaining our historical distinctiveness makes it imperative that we do not fall prey to passing trends,” writes Pamela Meek, resident.
The Nevada County Arts Council (NCAC) supports the adoption of an ordinance, but requested that in the final version the ordinance includes reference to Nevada City’s special status as a state-designated California Cultural District, according to a letter from Eliza Tudor, executive director of the NCAC.
Several public meetings have been held by the Strategic Initiative Committee in February, March and April of 2023 as well as a public hearing by the Planning Commission.
If the draft resolution is approved the following fees would be collected.
“The public art application fee shall be $750… The temporary public art application fee shall be $225,” according to the staff report.
The Planning Commission will review applications for any project for consistency with zoning regulations including surrounding architectural standards, according to the report.
Extension for The Grove requested
Other items on the agenda for the council’s consideration is the request for a two-year extension of a tentative map entitlement, use permit, site plan, and associated architectural review approval for The Grove subdivision by property owner Robert Upton.
The 71-unit housing development approved by members of the city council in 2017 was to increase Nevada City’s housing stock by five percent.
The tentative map expired 24 months from the date of approval and a request for tentative map extension was not timely filed, according to Nevada City’s official website.
“The applicant has not changed any aspect of the application. However, a comprehensive update to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines went into effect in January 2019 and requires the City, acting as the lead agency, to evaluate the application in light of this update,” the official website states.
The clustered housing units and condominium units will be developed by the applicant and will include four floor plan variations and sizes.
“The Grove is part of the Nevada City Tech Center commercial project but with separate access from the extension to Providence Mine Road which is a public street that runs down to Deer Creek,” Upton wrote in a letter to the council. “There is currently a locked gate at the top to control vehicular traffic, this would be removed.”
Mitigation measures and conditions for tree removal, air quality, biological and cultural measures are outlined in the Grove Final Map that Upton would like more time to finalize.
Proclamations
The council also plans to honor Amanda Chavez, the owner of Rainbow Rocket Marketplace for over 20 years as she is relocating from Searls Avenue to the Broad Street location in the historic downtown, according to the official proclamation.
“When you hear ‘vintage clothing’ for me there’s a certain kind of niche,” Chavez said. “We do vintage but we also do second-hand apparel that’s vintage inspired. Those are also things that need to be taken out of the landfill, too.”
Rainbow Rocket Marketplace will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at their new location at 101 Broad Street in Nevada City on Friday, July 19 at 7 p.m.
The ceremony will be an opportunity for the City, community, visitors and other businesses to visit and enjoy Rainbow Rocket Marketplace.
The councilmembers of Nevada City will also proclaim July 2023 as Park and Recreation Month and encourage those who live, work, play, and thrive in and around Nevada City to enjoy one of the many park, trail, pool and recreation programming opportunities provided by the City.