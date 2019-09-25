New lice removal business started by Nevada County mother

The idea came to Emilee Gidley six months ago.

It was a difficult time for her family: they all had head lice.

“It was on a school night and I needed help,” Gidley said.

There were no lice-fighting services available in the county, leading Gidley to drive to Granite Bay.

After assembling the necessary products, arming herself with the proper information, establishing a website — and ridding her family of lice — Gidley launched Lice Warriors of Nevada County in August.

While not a doctor, Gidley does make house calls.

The former preschool teacher offers head lice removal treatment, follow-up care, and re-treatment if necessary.

To her knowledge, no other service of her kind exists in the county.

Gidley charges $99 for treatment removal services and a free follow-up service.

She works with people of all ages, but the majority of people she assists are first graders or kindergartners, she said.

Lice — well known for disturbing kids — bite at the skin, creating sores on the head that can become infected.

The former teacher is tenacious about removing every bug and nit from a scalp, which is done by using a special comb.

In order to rid a home of lice, Gidley said the best thing to do is vacuum the house and change bedding.

The new business owner remains on call during the week to answer inquiries about her service.

“It’s all about empowering the parents to have the best decision making for their own families,” she said.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey at scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.