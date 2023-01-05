Austin Wallace, 26, of Grass Valley was identified Thursday as the suspect involved in a Grass Valley Police Department officer-involved shooting that occurred off of French Avenue on Wednesday evening.
New details about the incident were released Thursday afternoon by Grass Valley Police Department Chief Alex Gammelgard.
At about 4:18 p.m. Wednesday, Grass Valley Police Department officers were dispatched to reports of a possible theft of parts from a vehicle along the 400 block of French Avenue, according to officials, who said an investigation and search for the suspect then began.
It was during this time that officers heard at least one gunshot fired in the vicinity, a release from the department stated.
“While investigating the source of the gunfire, officers located a victim with a gunshot wound on French Avenue. That victim was identified to be the initial reporting party,” Gammelgard said in a statement. “During the search, the suspect fired at least one additional round toward a responding CHP officer who was standing outside of his vehicle on French Avenue.”
The shot fired toward the CHP officer then allowed officers to better locate the suspect, who then engaged in a foot pursuit, officials said.
“During the foot pursuit, the suspect fired at least one additional round at pursuing officers, resulting in two Grass Valley Police officers returning fire and striking the suspect one time,” Gammelgard said.
The officer-involved shooting occurred in an open space west of the 400 block of French Avenue, officials said. Both Wallace and the male victim were medically treated for their gunshot wounds and transported to area hospitals.
As of Thursday afternoon Wallace was listed in serious but stable condition, according to Grass Valley Police Lt. Brian Blakemore.
“As for the victim who sustained a gunshot wound, that subject’s status is unknown but at last report he was expected to recover from his injuries,” Blakemore said.
A firearm, described as a handgun, was allegedly recovered from the suspect while officers were rendering aid, according to Blakemore.
At least two Grass Valley Police Department officers were placed on administrative leave as a result of the incident. It is currently unknown whether officers from other responding agencies have been placed on leave as a result of the shooting.
No officers were injured during the incident.
“Best practice is to get the officers immediately involved in the scenario, to paid administrative leave,” Blakemore said. “As the investigation continues there’s a lot of followup involved.”
Wallace is a subject known to the Grass Valley Police Department, according to Blakemore, with previous juvenile and adult contacts made with him by officers.
“We’re happy that our officers were quick in the area, quick to respond to the suspect who was posing a danger to the public,” Blakemore said. “Luckily none of our officers were injured in the exchange.”
On Wednesday morning, French Avenue at Jenkins Street and French Avenue at Brighton Street were still closed off to motorists with yellow police tape. A Grass Valley Police Department patrol vehicle could be seen parked nearby.
“It was definitely an evolving circumstance,” Blakemore said of the overall incident. “When you get dispatched to an initial theft call and it evolved into a relatively dangerous situation, you have to shift gears fast. Thankfully we have stellar officers that can adapt.”
