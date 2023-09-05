Historian and former Nevada City mayor Steve Cottrell, who writes Echoes From Our Past –– a monthly feature in The Union –– has announced publication of Walking Man: The Life and Times of a 19th Century Superstar Who Defied the Limits of Human Endurance. It is the biography of James Kennovan, who answered the siren’s call in 1849, sailing from New York City to California in search of gold. Although he had limited success as a miner and was prone to excessive drinking and brawling, Kennovan soon ruled the peculiar sport of pedestrianism –– called by a 19th century San Francisco newspaper editor to be “an absurdly fascinating pastime, for which no sane man can find a sensible reason.”
With the pathos of They Shoot Horses, Don’t They? and grit of Raging Bull, the new California history book explores the forgotten sport of pedestrianism and a man who attained initial fame in 1855 by walking 106 hours without rest or sleep along a narrow, elevated plank in a San Francisco saloon in quest of a sack of gold coins and the adoration that comes with winning. And while that first match was held in a saloon, his final pedestrian appearance in 1879 drew more than 10,000 spectators.