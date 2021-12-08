New health order issued: Rule is about masks for youth sports

Nevada County Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Kellermann issued a new order Wednesday which requires that youth participating in indoor sports be tested for COVID-19 twice per week if they will not be wearing masks while playing.

The order goes into effect today.

Giving context to the new order in a Q&A Wednesday, Kellermann said Nevada County’s COVID-19 numbers remain higher than the statewide average.

As of Wednesday, according to the state’s dashboard tracking COVID-19, Nevada County had a seven-day average of 17.1 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, while the average rate per 100,000 residents statewide was 10.9.

The county’s seven-day average test positivity rate as of Wednesday was 5.4%, according to the dashboard, while the statewide rate was 2.5%.





School guidance from the state Department of Public Health updated last month stated that, if masks are not worn due to heavy exertion during sports-related activities such as practice, conditioning, or competition, it is “strongly recommended that individuals undergo screening testing at least once weekly.”

“We’re really happy the kids are back in school. We’re really happy they’re participating, and we certainly applaud all these activities,” said Kellermann. “But, in order to protect the kids, we’d like to see measures a little stricter than what the state is recommending.”

Kellermann stated Wednesday that it’s recommended that others present at youth sports events — including coaches, spectators, and those not actively playing — wear masks, and that all participants in youth sports also be vaccinated.

He added that, since teams often compete in other counties, his recommendation is that they follow the guidelines of whichever county has the stricter measures in place.

Nevada County Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Glennah Trochet said Wednesday that, going above what the new county health order requires, “best practice“ would be for all team members to be vaccinated for COVID-19, wear a mask, and be tested on the day of an event or game.

“But, we have been made aware that that is not feasible for most schools to be able to provide, particularly when there are so many sports going on,” said Trochet. “And that is why, if that best practice can’t be done, then the second-best is the testing twice a week, two days apart, and that’s what the Health Officer order requires.”

Trochet clarified that the new order is only related to school activities, and that all previous orders — such as the requirement that people wear masks in public while indoors, or outdoors if distancing is not possible — remained in place.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com