New ‘hair saloon and shave bar’ comes to Nevada City

It’s not a salon.

The owner of the new shop Lather & Steel calls his business “the modern evolution of a barbershop.”

Roger Dean, who’s planning to hold a grand opening today, offers a full-service experience: head shaves, beard shaves, haircuts, hot towels, shoulder massages — the works.

While leaning high-end, Dean, contracted barbers and cosmetologists are geared toward serving men, women and children, and providing an atmosphere amenable to all parties.

The 20-year Nevada County resident said it’s difficult to explain why he likes cutting hair — he simply does. Dean enjoys providing shaves, he likes listening to others and, although he doesn’t claim to be an artist, he appreciates a proper cut.

“It’s a very physical thing for me,” he said. “I can feel it.”

RETIREMENT GIG

Dean said he’s transitioning to Lather & Steel after working for years with AT&T.

The shift to becoming a barber happened one day in Scottsdale, Arizona. He walked into a barber shop and realized he was getting more than “just a haircut.”

Dean enjoyed the atmosphere, the friendly relations and the feeling of a new cut.

A few years later, the now-business owner found himself taking barber classes in Sacramento.

“I took to it really well,” he said. “It fit really naturally with me.”

Today, the Nevada City shop on Argall Street is under slight renovation. Dean has added new flooring and stations, doing the construction with his son-in-law. When finished, Dean said the “hair saloon and shave bar” with an “old-world feel” will have four total stations.

He hopes to offer a safe place for everyone, a spot where conversation is respectful and where “young men can come in and learn how to be gentlemen.”

Customers’ first haircuts will be free until the year’s end, said Dean.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.