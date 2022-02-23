New Grass Valley gift store holds grand opening
Hospice of the Foothills’ new Gift and Thrift store will hold its grand opening this week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The former Nevada City and Grass Valley stores have been combined into a larger location at 840 E. Main St. in Grass Valley. It’ll be open seven days a week.
This new store is at the corner of East Main Street and Hughes Road, and will provide room for more merchandise, and consistent donation hours, a news release states.
The new store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Donation hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday at the drive-thru on the back side of the building.
The Penn Valley store will remain open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, with donations 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
Thank you for supporting the patients and families served by Hospice of the Foothills through your donations and patronage.
Source: Hospice of the Foothills
