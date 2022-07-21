New dispensary expected next year: Provisions plans on starting interior work next week

The first steps toward renovating the site of Grass Valley’s lone cannabis dispensary will come next week.

Provisions, selected by the city’s cannabis committee, is expected to begin interior demolition work at 403 Idaho Maryland Road, the former site of Ag Natural. It’s the only dispensary allowed by the city, after having taken the top spot in a selection process and an appeal by two other candidates failed to succeed.

Cameron Brady, Provisions’ chief legal officer, said it’s difficult to estimate the construction timeline.

“The remodel is extensive and therefore not expected to be complete until next year,” he said in an email.

Tom Last, the city’s community development director, said Provisions hasn’t yet filed the necessary paperwork to obtain the license.

Brady said Provisions has finalized the state and local applications and intends on submitting them soon.

Provisions has a year from when the judge in the appeal decided in favor of the city to submit its paperwork, Last said.

The decision was executed July 6.

Sierra Flower Co. LLC and NUG Inc., doing business as NUG Grass Valley, argued, respectively, that the committee which decided who would get the cannabis retail permit was negligent and that the city showed bias.

NUG claimed “the committee was biased toward locally connected ownership. NUG was not local, but Provisions is,” retired Judge Albert Dover’s decision states.

Dover states in his decision that the city omitted consideration of an applicant’s main place of business. One committee member stated that success would come from the person running the day-to-day operations. That member scored out-of-town applicants the highest.

Sierra Flowers argued the city incorrectly chose to allow only one retail permit. However, Dover notes that the city allows one permit per 7,500 people, with a cap of two.

According to census records, Grass Valley had about 13,700 people as of July 2021.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249