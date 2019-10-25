New discussion series: ‘Women Make History’ in Nevada City

Imagine how different the community would be without the endeavors of its women — starting but not ending with the act of voting, said organizers of a new Nevada County discussion series, “Women Make History.” At its launch on Oct. 22, community members commemorated the centenary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. The event also celebrated Nevada County female history-makers. At Nevada City’s Inner Path, a coalition of organizations, including the local chapter of League of Women Voters, the Nevada Arts Council, the Nevada County Baha’i Community and Full-Circle Learning, honored a few of the many women currently shaping Nevada County history in various fields of endeavor.

Sierra College historian Megan Randolph gave a retrospective of the Suffragettes’ movement, followed by recognition of those who had voted in the earliest U.S. presidential elections. Maggie McKaig, the singer-songwriter and leader of the band Beaucoup Chapeaux, ended the evening with her original music followed by a cupcake feast to celebrate the centenary.

Upcoming events in the series will also take place at Inner Path, located at 200 Commercial Street in Nevada City. The next presentation, “Global Women Make History,” featuring Anya Stanger and Kellea Miller, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. Upcoming presentations also include “Women Make Their Mark” featuring Maxima Khan, inter-generational poets and an open mic on Nov. 19, and “Women of Our Time in 21st Century Persia,” featuring Niki Riazatti on Jan. 14. All events are open to the public and free of charge.