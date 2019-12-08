New director hired at Twin Ridges Home Study Charter School

Twin Ridges Home Study Charter Board of Directors has hired Jennifer Dearduff, replacing Interim Director Jennifer Sheffo.

Dearduff, previously the interim director at Sierra Montessori Academy before it closed Oct. 31, becomes the new director at Twin Ridges Home Study. Dearduff, who said she’d essentially taken over the role since last Monday, said she’s excited to support teachers, staff, parents and about 154 students connect with each other.

“I’ve only been here three days and I’m incredibly excited about the families that I’ve met and all of the staff,” she said.

The new director, who signed an at-will contract for one year, said she’s looking forward to advocating for transparency, being as open and non-hierarchical as possible with families and teachers.

Twin Ridges Home Study has done more poorly on its California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress math and English language arts scores over the past few school years.

Dearduff said the lower scores are concerning, but that they don’t say everything about the school. She wants her mission as director to help raise scores, among other goals.

“I’m hoping that the goals that we have, that we’ve been working with in our growth, are going to help those scores,” she said.

