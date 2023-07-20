Staff Writer
“Save the date and update your calendars,” is the message from Robin Galvan-Davies, CEO of the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce and Executive Manager of the Grass Valley Downtown Association (GVDA).
The Locals for Locals events are now scheduled for August 27, September 21 and October 7 due to some unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances.
Locals for Locals is slated to bring together the talented people in the Grass Valley area for three events in historical downtown to celebrate community.
The event planned for August 27 will celebrate the cultural heritage of groups in the area.
“We’re celebrating our cultural roots,” Galvan-Davies said. “The ethnic groups who came to the area and created this incredible tapestry that our community is made of.”
The Chinese, the Nisenan, the Germans, the African-Americans, the Celts, the French and the Cornish and more all contributed to the community and will have a chance to display information about how they are, according to Galvan-Davies.
Demonstrations, food, dance, music, literature, arts and crafts from the many ethnic groups will be part of the celebration.
The GVDA is partnering with an organization called Creating Community Beyond Violence (CBV) founded by Jamal Walker.
Locals for Locals will immediately follow the Love Walk sponsored by CBV beginning on the morning of August 27 at 11 a.m.
The CBV offers resources to provide services for healing the effects of interpersonal violence, according to the CBV website.
Jamal Walker began the Love Walk in response to a disheartening racial incident that happened to his son several years ago when walking down Mill Street.
“The three male occupants of the vehicle then began to harass Imani, yelling racial epithets while slowly driving next to him as he continued to walk down Mill Street and turned onto Main Street,” The Union reported.
Walker posted a video about the incident that had gotten more than 34,000 views within a few days.
With the Love Walk in the morning and the Locals for Locals immediately following, residents and visitors will appreciate what is best in the community.
September 21
The second Locals for Locals is slated to take place on September 21 and is set to feature artists from the area displaying, demonstrating and sharing their creations.
The fine arts in our community will be celebrated with local painters, sculptors, photographers, musicians and performing artists that enrich our lives with their talent.
A very interactive event is planned so that guests can experiment with various mediums — maybe string a bead or shape some clay, according to Craig Hamilton, local realtor who was the brainchild behind the concept of Locals to Locals.
October 7
The third Locals for Locals will be youth-centric, according to Hamilton.
“It will be an opportunity to connect with the youth in our community in a way that has not been done,” Hamilton said.
Young people often form a negative view of their hometown because they don’t feel a part of it, according to Hamilton.
“The important part is embracing them and including them,” Hamilton said. “We want them to say, ‘Hey, I want to be a part of this.’”
Introducing young people to alternative pathways to success directly through local people who have made a life and career doing what they are passionate about.
People like Chris Roach, professional snowboarder and skateboarder who also has roots in Grass Valley, and plans to attend the Locals for Locals on October 7 to share his story with young people.
The plan is to manufacture a half pipe ramp for skateboarding demonstrations by professionals and all sponsored by the GoodTimes skateboard store, according to Hamilton.
The many related careers for something like the skateboarding industry are not always realized by young people.
“They may see the town as connected to it,” Hamilton said. “They’re a part of it, they’re embraced by it. Once you are connected to something you begin to care for it.”
That is the heart of Hamilton’s vision combined with other organizations such as GVDA, Bright Futures for Youth who will help make it happen.
“Build the relationships that they will begin to care for,” Hamilton said.
Negative, rebellious behaviors are common in young people but if community events like Locals for Locals counteract that behavior with a message of acceptance and an invitation to participate, a natural reaction would be to care for something cherished, according to Hamilton.
Untraditional and unrecognized passions that may evolve into a career someday can be recognized.
Hamilton himself who admittedly didn’t thrive in academics but had other skills that were valuable.
Brandon Thompson, famous in the racing world and off road vehicles and fabricator on the popular network show American Choppers can have a conversation with a young person and spark inspiration for success, Hamilton said.
“Connecting the young people with people who can inspire them and change their perception of the town,” Hamilton said. “That’s what we want.”
Other plans to build relationships with youth include demonstrations from tattoo artists, and individuals like Chuck Ragan, fly fishing guide and musician.
“I believe that you get what you give, Regan says.
Regan is also part of an organization called Cast Hope that provides outdoor experiences to at-risk and underserved youth via the sport of fly fishing.
Just for fun, the Grass Valley Police Department will participate in a dunk tank so that officers can interact with youth on a different level, Hamilton said.
Hamilton plans to bring adults in the community together to show young people the many paths they may choose to take.
Locals for Locals was envisioned a couple years during COVID, according to Galvan-Davies.
There was a grant funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) offered by the county and the GVDA applied for it, according to Galvan-Davies.
The GVDA received $69,000 according to the Nevada County website.
“Thirty four grants were awarded to eligible entities by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. Awardees are required to submit quarterly ‘Project and Expenditure Reports’ until the funded project is complete,” according to the website.