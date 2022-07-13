New COVID variant worries Nevada County officials

A new variant of COVID-19 has led Nevada County officials to urge mask wearing, saying that prior infection doesn’t convey protection from the virus like past infections did.

But despite the new surge in the county, officials say they don’t foresee another mask mandate, like in the pandemic’s earlier stages.

“We can’t enforce a mask mandate,” said Dr. Sherilynn Cooke, the county’s public health officer. “We are pretty much relying on cooperation.”

A new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus has recently become dominant in the county. An older variant concerned officials two weeks ago. However, the new variant — called BA.5 — matched the number of cases as the older one on July 2. By Saturday, the newer virus comprised 69% of coronavirus cases in the county.

“It’s a very rapid shift,” Cooke said.

Weekly cases surged to over 1,600 in late January, falling to a weekly low of 25 in early April. However, cases have again crept up over the past several weeks, topping 200 a week recently.

If the state still used its Blueprint for a Safer Economy, Nevada County would be in the purple, or most restrictive, tier.

“This is just a small sliver of what’s going on in the community,” said Ryan Gruver, director of the county’s Health and Human Services Agency, adding that most people use at-home tests, which are not counted in the county’s count of cases.

Vaccination and masking are the best protection from the virus. Cooke recommended a high quality mask that’s worn correctly. Ventilation indoors also helps.

Asked about long COVID, Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Glennah Trochet said one in five people who get the coronavirus have at least one symptom from it that lasts over a month after infection.

“The vaccine seems to have some protection against getting long COVID,” she said.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249