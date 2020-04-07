New commenting platform launches on TheUnion.com
TheUnion.com has launched a new online commenting platform that allows users to sign up with a variety of their existing accounts, including email and social media profiles on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
The platform, which moves away from requiring a Facebook account to comment, allows users to follow authors or topics in which they are interested.
It also changes the The Union’s desktop browser notifications provider, meaning those who are already signed up for desktop notifications will need to opt-in again on the new platform. A commenting account is not needed to receive desktop notifications.
You can find our commenting policy here.
