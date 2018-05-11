New co-executive directors take over at Bear Yuba Land Trust

Bear Yuba Land Trust announced the appointment of new leadership with Co-Executive Directors Erin Tarr and Erika Seward, who are now officially at the helm of the organization as it heads into its 29th year, according to a release.

"Bear Yuba Land Trust is here to protect clean air, water and soil for all of us, open space for wildlife, beautiful places to recreate outdoors, and support for farmers and ranchers who provide a healthy local food supply," said Seward, who joined the Land Trust last fall. "This is our home — one that is diverse, complex and plays a significant role in the state."

Tarr, who has been with trust's land stewardship department for nearly seven years, said: "Our work is more important now than ever. Together, as a community, we will strive to protect our working and natural landscapes and enhance outdoor recreation. This work will influence the quality-of-life in Nevada County forever."

Seward and Tarr bring decades of experience in conservation and business management, plus a new energy to the trust, according to the release.

Erin Tarr

Tarr will serve as co-executive director, conservation and stewardship.

From an early age, Tarr had a knack for adventure. Whether it was exploring the rolling hills and wide rivers in her home state of Iowa or backpacking in the Tetons with her family, she loved to see new places and was deeply impacted by the beauty of open spaces.

Upon graduating high school, she followed her passion for exploration and moved to Colorado, where outdoor adventures were around every corner.

In 2003, Tarr and her family moved to Northern California where she received her undergraduate degree in Environmental Science from CSU-Sacramento.

She then worked with the California Department of Fish and Game on the American, Mokelumne, Cosumnes and Sacramento Rivers collecting data on fish populations. During a job with The Nature Conservancy at the Cosumnes River Preserve, Tarr spent a year exploring and documenting the vegetation of vernal pools, riparian forests and rangeland on their 40,000 acres of protected lands.

Tarr worked at Placer Land Trust in Auburn as a stewardship assistant before finding a permanent position as stewardship manager for Bear Yuba Land Trust. She and her husband, Kacy have three children and spend their free time on extended road trips exploring open spaces of The West.

Erika Seward

Seward will serve as co-executive director, operations and development.

Erika fell in love with all things travel and the outdoors at an early age. Growing up in sunny central Florida, most days were spent hiking trails, recreating on lakes and rivers or with weekend trips to the Gulf and Atlantic Coasts.

Summers were marked by road trips up to Northern Virginia to visit the family farm where her mother was raised. A natural talent for soccer propelled her along the competitive athlete path and would influence her professional career, which began at ESPN while attending the University of Kansas for biology/sports science followed by a Master's of Science in Education.

During Erika's tenure with ESPN, she served on the executive team that built brands and promotional strategies for the NFL, PGA Tour, and X Games as well as oversight of corporate synergy across the Walt Disney Company's entire portfolio. After a decade in sports and entertainment, Erika gained a strong appreciation for the power of media and decided to transfer her corporate experience to nonprofits in order to impact positive change.

She has since consulted with grassroots and national organizations focused on issues such as homelessness, the environment, and women's health, including the SIMA Humanitarian Fund, ProgressNow, Heal the Bay, Stop Hermosa Beach Oil, City of Hermosa Beach and more.

She spent five years as Executive Director for Boarding for Breast Cancer in Los Angeles and is credited with elevating the cause with the support of professional athletes, Olympians, and global brands through purpose-driven content including two publications and an award-winning documentary.

In 2015, Seward moved to Nevada City to raise her young children and be closer to family and nature. She has since served in leadership roles with KVMR, Yuba River Charter School Education Foundation and the Nevada City Film Festival before joining the team at Bear Yuba Land Trust.

For more information, go to BYLT.org

Source: Bear Yuba Land Trust