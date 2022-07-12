New chief for Nevada City; looks forward to community relationship

Nevada City officials will introduce new Police Chief Daniel Foss on Thursday night during the City Council meeting.

When given the news of his appointment from City Manager Sean Grayson, Foss said, “I am honored and thrilled to be able to serve those who live, work, play and thrive in Nevada City as their police chief. I look forward to getting to know the community and the dedicated women and men of the Nevada City Police Department. Working together, we will enhance our relationship with the community through the community oriented policing model and continue to provide exceptional services.”

Foss replaces interim Police Chief Ted Stec, who has served Nevada City since May 1, 2021, after the departure of Chief Chad Ellis, who had worked in the department for 13 years.

Foss joins Nevada City after a 20-year career with the city of Madera Police Department, where he most recently served as a lieutenant. During his career, Foss has served as a field training officer, detective, patrol sergeant, K9 supervisor, internal affairs investigator and crisis negotiator. He has also served as commander over the divisions of patrol, administration. and investigations.

In 2020, Foss was selected to run the Madera Public Works Department, serving as both a police lieutenant and the interim director of public works. In this capacity he oversaw the Madera Airport, streets and storm drains, facilities, water and sewer, and the wastewater treatment Ppant.

Before all that, he served one tour in the Army, assigned to a cavalry unit.

In 2015, Foss established his own non-profit organization — Olive Charitable Organization — which provides safety and security to victims of human trafficking. He worked through the hurdles to open a much-needed safe house in Madera through his non-profit. It is the only safe house in the county that focuses on victims of sex trafficking.

In December of 2021, he was presented with Non-Profit of the Year from state Sen. Anna Caballero.

Foss has been married to his wife, Lisa, for 22 years, and they have a 16-year-old daughter, Vivian.

Dan and Lisa Foss each grew up in small towns in the Central Valley. In their spare time, the Foss family loves to travel in their RV, whether through the golden groves of the Salinas Valley to the windy coast, through the fantastical Pacific Northwest, or to the woods of Northern California, Foss said.

Foss has already moved into Nevada City.

He will be introduced at the July 14 City Council meeting and will officially begin work Monday, July 18.

The Nevada City Policing Committee will convene in the coming weeks to introduce Chief Foss to the community and conduct a listening session on the topic of the “Future of Policing” in Nevada City.

