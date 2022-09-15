New chapter: Nevada County plans on new Bear River Library

The Bear River Library is getting some new digs.

The library branch has been in Bear River High School since 2015. However, it’s outgrown its space and needs to relocate.

That’s now expected to happen next year.

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a $720,000 construction contract for 11010 Combie Road, in the former Holiday Market shopping complex. The library will take up two retail spaces, both leased by the county for 10 years.

The project will go out to bid soon, with the county awarding it in November. It will take six to nine months to complete.

“We came in and saw an opportunity to revitalize the community and bring a new library branch,” said Justin Drinkwater, with county facilities management.

An existing Sheriff’s Office substation in the area also will relocate to the new library.

The new library will feature a meeting room, as well as kids and lounge areas. An outdoor space will be available for reading and other programs.

“We really have outgrown our space,” librarian Hilary Peery said.

She added that people want expanded hours for the South County library branch. The Bear River site currently is open 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

“We were able to do that because of a quarter-cent sales tax for the library,” Supervisor Ed Scofield said.

