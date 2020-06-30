New book explores Nevada County’s ghost towns

Ever wondered how Gold Rush towns like You Bet, Gouge Eye and Blue Tent got their names? Answers to this and many other questions about Nevada County’s Gold Rush past can be found in the just released book, “Ghost Towns of Nevada County.” The new publication includes histories of 18 county ghost towns, two maps and 31 photographs, as well as other images. “Ghost Towns of Nevada County” is available as a free download from Apple Books or as a PDF from the publisher You Bet Press at http://www.youbetpress.com.

The author, Bernard Zimmerman, is a long time resident of You Bet and the chair of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission. He is also the co-author of the electronic edition of Exploring Nevada County, a guide to the over 200 historical landmarks in the county. You Bet Press is the first (and probably only) digital press in the town of You Bet, Calif., whose heyday was in the 1860s as a gold mining town.