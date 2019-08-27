New bike shop opens in Nevada City

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday.

In 2016, Jay Barre began, endured and completed The Tour Divide.

The race that stretches from Banff, Canada to Antelope Wells, New Mexico is 2,745 miles of mountain biking and, in total, reaches 200,000 feet of elevation gain, according to the Adventure Cycling Association.

Barre, who completed the race in 24 days, said it’s akin to climbing Mt. Everest seven times.

“I definitely didn’t ride for a couple weeks after that race,” he said.

Three years later, on Aug. 15, Barre opened his first bike shop in Nevada City: You Bet! Bicycle Sales & Service. Barre will be hosting the shop’s grand opening on Sept. 14.

SCIENCE AND THE OUTDOORS

Barre grew up in the Midwest and said he’s worked at numerous bike shops over the last 20 years. Having received a master’s degree in organic chemistry, he’s been navigating the worlds of science and cycling.

(He ties his appreciation for a subject that many students loathe to an enjoyment of drawing — his parents were artists — which, he said, is important in organic chemistry.)

Barre likes science, but “didn’t want to be stuck in a lab all day,” and thus has been working on bikes in shops while teaching chemistry part-time since graduate school.

After a particularly brutal 2014 Chicago winter Barre moved to California to be closer to his twin brother, he said. And upon meeting the women who later became his wife at Joshua Tree National Park, the two moved to Georgetown, California in El Dorado County.

Recently, while teaching part-time at Sierra College, he decided that his bike shop could fill a niche in the Nevada County community.

THE MECHANICS

The name, You Bet!, comes both from the previous mining town in Nevada County, and a prized phrase of Lazarus Beard, a saloon keeper in the town.

“I want it to be fun, I want it to be positive,” said Barre.

Barre hopes his shop provides a need to the community as, he said, road cycling becomes less popular, and individuals gravitate closer to gravel road and mountain biking.

“(I want to) be more welcoming and inclusive of all levels of riders,” he said.

The shop owner said he also wants the community to hang out at his store. He’s established an area where individuals can analyze a map of bike trails around the county.

“We want to do community events like group rides, movie nights and more social rides to engage some of the people in the area,” he said.

Mostly, having worked on bikes for two decades, Barre hopes to help repair and replace beaten up bikes on the area’s rough trails.

“What is important for a bike shop to survive in this day and age is the service,” he said.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.