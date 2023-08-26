Staff Writer
I think we can all agree that for the most part, I tend to keep things jovial in my column, even light-hearted.
Well, this week I am pretty ticked off and guess what? You’re gonna hear about it. The old saying goes something along the lines of: Don’t make a redhead mad. (You can imagine there is usually an expletive in there.) Well, PG&E broke that cardinal law not just this week but many times in the past months.
At least when there was five feet of snow in my backyard I could justify why the power would go out. That heavy snow is no joke and no favor to the weak power lines that are responsible for transmitting our electricity.
But in the middle of summer, when the outside temp is a mild 75 degrees and winds are non-existent, what is the reasoning then? How many of you have been affected by this? Not only do I work from home a significant amount of time, but I know many others who do the same. So many of us, not just in my neighborhood but county-wide, have been horribly inconvenienced by something that seems so elementary.
If I knew there was a good reason for the outages, and heard an explanation that satisfied the community, it wouldn’t be as frustrating. As it is, we are all at the mercy of this giant utilities company who, in my opinion, have lost sight of what their main goal should be: to serve their communities. By robbing us of our food, medical devices, internet, etc. they are proving just the opposite. I don’t believe, at this point, that they actually care. I recently saw a comment online that I wish I could credit to the author: “How often does the CEO of PG&E lose power?”
That is not to say that I don’t completely the PG&E workers who are out doing the work. Their perseverance is so admirable, but wouldn’t we all be better off if they didn’t have to scramble and respond? They are taking the brunt of PG&E’s actions.
When I was a kid, I remember one transmitter (or whatever it is called) was located across the street from my house. We would watch the PG&E personnel do their thing and ultimately restore our power, usually within minutes of arriving. As soon as they would flip the switch we would run out onto our front porch and shout out our thank yous.
Just this week I and many others lost power twice in two days. I lost groceries in my refrigerator that couldn’t tolerate the inconsistency of being cold then not. I still have to pay for my internet, even though I can’t use it for hours during a power outage.
As I write this, the thrum of generators is spilling in through my living room window. Not an unfamiliar sound, but one that is quite traumatizing by now. Dreaded. Curiously, the power went off this morning at exactly 11:00 a.m. We did not receive a warning.
I am not trying to fuel the fire (pun intended) but seriously, I don’t even reset the blinking clock on my stove anymore. What’s the point? I will just have to reset it again and again. I fear that all of these outages will create a scenario not unlike the tale of The Boy Who Cried Wolf; if we fall into complacency and it becomes old hat to watch our lights go out, what will happen when there really is an emergency?
I hope I speak for all if not many of you when I say: this has got to stop. I understand they think they are trying to save us from fire but at what cost? With this, I urge everyone to remain vigilant and be prepared for fire.
Now on to something a little more cheerful: this week’s Very Important Pup. Meet Lottie, a gorgeous border collie/dalmatian. Lottie has an interesting story for her nearly four years. Lottie started life as Dottie, and her initial human was displaced. Dottie stayed by his side until it became clear he could no longer care for her. That’s when Dottie went to live with her human’s aunt and uncle, where she was renamed Lottie and moved in with two big brothers, Duke and Luca. Lottie holds her own with the boys and is a very sweet girl (but don’t try to come between her and her food). Everyone say hello to Lottie, the queen of her castle and a really good friend to all who meet her. She also likes her beauty sleep, so don’t bother calling her before noon.
Aloha, Nevada County. Enjoy summer while you can.