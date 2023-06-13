Nevada Union High School was one of many local schools to see its graduates off, and the school’s valedictorians were on hand to commemorate the occasion.
Mittie “Emma” Abart
First up was Mittie “Emma” Abart, Nevada Union’s top valedictorian. Abart received her diploma having carried a 4.468 GPA at the time of commencement. Abart said:
“Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished faculty members, honored guests, proud parents, and fellow graduates, today, as we stand here on the brink of our graduation, I cannot help but reflect on the incredible journey we have taken to reach this momentous day. Each step we have taken, every challenge we have overcome, and every change we have embraced has shaped us into the remarkable individuals we are today. As the valedictorian of our graduating class, it is my honor to address you all and celebrate the power of change and the unwavering positivity that has defined our class.
Change, my friends, is the essence of life. It surrounds us, molds us, and propels us forward. We have experienced numerous changes throughout our academic years, from the first day of kindergarten when we timidly entered the classrooms to this very moment when we confidently leave as graduates. Along the way, we have encountered changes in our friendships, our interests, our abilities, and our perspectives. It is through these transformations that we have discovered who we truly are and what we are capable of achieving.
Our class is a testament to the positive impact of change. We have not been afraid to step out of our comfort zones, to take risks, and to embrace the unknown. We have welcomed diversity, celebrated our differences, and learned from one another’s unique experiences. In doing so, we have created an environment of inclusivity, empathy, and understanding. We have become a family that supports and uplifts one another, regardless of our backgrounds or beliefs. This unity, born out of our willingness to change, is what has made our class so exceptional.
Regardless of the fact that I was new to NU this year I was able to make friends and have built so many beautiful deep connections here. NU embraced me and made me feel welcome from the moment I stepped through the front doors. The teacher who helped me find my English classroom on the first day and the girls who asked my name represent the culture of NU.
Moreover, our class has been defined by its unwavering positivity. We have faced numerous obstacles along our academic journey, such as covid, but time and time again, we have chosen to see the silver linings, to find the lessons within the challenges, and to persevere with a smile on our faces. We have refused to let negativity consume us, instead focusing on the power of optimism and the strength of a positive mindset. We have embodied resilience and determination. Our positive outlook has not only shaped our own experiences but has also inspired those around us. We have shown our teachers, our families, and our community that with the right mindset, anything is possible. We have taught them the value of hope, the importance of a positive attitude, and the impact that a single individual can make on the world.
As we step into the next phase of our lives, we will undoubtedly face even more changes. We will encounter new environments, meet new people, and navigate through unfamiliar challenges. However, armed with the lessons we have learned throughout our academic journey, I am confident that we will continue to thrive. We will approach change with open minds, embrace the opportunities it presents, and continue to spread positivity wherever we go.
My fellow graduates, let us not forget the incredible support system that has guided us to this day. Our parents, our teachers, and our mentors have believed in us even when we doubted ourselves. They have nurtured our talents, encouraged our dreams, and celebrated our achievements. Let us take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to those who have shaped us into the individuals we are today.
In conclusion, as we stand on the precipice of our future, let us remember the power of change and the positivity that has defined our class. Let us carry the lessons we have learned and the memories we have made with us as we embark on new adventures. Let us continue to embrace change, knowing that it is the catalyst for growth and progress. And most importantly, let us never underestimate the impact we can have on the world through our unwavering positivity.
Congratulations, Class of 2023.”
Alexa Lattyak
Fellow valedictorian Alexa Lattyak, who graduated with a 4.465 GPA delivered her own speech.
“Up until this point, we’ve been guided through everything in our lives. There’s always been someone telling us, do your homework, study for this test, be home by 12, return your overdue textbooks from freshman year. In a couple of months, there’s going to be no one telling us what to do other than ourselves. It’s going to be up to us to navigate our lives from this point forward.
Good morning. I am absolutely humbled to be speaking before you today. It is truly amazing to look out at the thousands of people here today and to see so many familiar faces, the faces that grew up together, most of us being with the same group of kids throughout kindergarten, middle school, and eventually all coming together here at Nevada Union.
I still have pictures of me and my friends from when we went to Tall Pines together. That’s just how a small town works; you’re bound to run into people you know whenever you go to the grocery store and you’re going to know most of the people at your high school. That interconnectedness is what makes this school so special — the young relationships that have blossomed into lifelong friendships.
And yet, while most of us have known each other for the better part of a decade, this school continues to be a place where new friendships are forged every day. In fact, my closest friends, Maddie, Ava, and Naomi, I didn’t even know until the beginning of my junior year. And while they, like most of us, have known each other since middle school, they welcomed me with open arms and now I can’t imagine life without them. I love you guys. smooch!
For all of us, Covid was a pretty rocky start to our high school experience. Just when we were starting to figure out this whole ‘high school’ thing, the pandemic swept us all away and locked us in our houses for a year.
Sophomore year came and went almost completely online, and just like that we had lost half of our high school years. And, while it was an extremely challenging time for all of us, it really made us connect with each other even more in our last two years here. I know so many people who only met their closest friends in these past two years. I believe that COVID has made our class a particularly resilient group of graduates, who will be able to overcome anything that comes our way, because hey, what could be worse than being locked in your house for a year and a half?
One thing about NU that has made it so special for so many people is the communities we have built. For me, that community is the dance program. For some, it’s FFA, or ski team, or drama or football or choir or clubs. Everyone is part of something different, but we’re all doing it together.
Over my years in high school, I have spent over 20 hours a week in the dance room, not even including our weekend rehearsals. A few months ago in chemistry while talking about one of these 16-hour weekend rehearsals, Jesse Peeler asked me, ‘Why do you voluntarily spend so much time doing dance? You should be getting paid for this!’ And, while he made a good point, it really got me thinking. Why do I commit so much time to this program? Why do the football players dedicate their summers to practicing for hours in the heat even though they’re not in school? Why does everyone volunteer so much of their time for these programs? And the reason is, we have so many people who care about our community and things that are bigger than themselves, and who strive to bring us together and expand our view of life.
Alex McDowell brought AP Chemistry to the National Ignitions Facility in Livermore, Courtney Wadman brought the dancers to Vancouver and Pittsburgh for the regional and NHSDF, and Marty Lombardi brought us donuts every day. I know that we all secretly hope Marty comes and saves us from our sixth-period classes. I sure know I do. And of course there were definitely some times that weren’t amazing, like when Mr. Buti would slam animals onto our lab table to dissect in honors bio. But, for all that they put us through, it’s people like these that we appreciate so much, because they have made our high school experience so memorable, so please give a big big round of applause for these mentors and leaders who have contributed so much to our lives.
And of course we can’t forget the people who brought us here today, who kept us moving forward, even in the tough times, who loved us unconditionally, even when we messed up. Our parents, siblings, friends, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and Monty all came here today to see us graduate. So, for whoever it was who made you the person you are today, let’s please give another big round of applause.
As we move on to the next part of our lives, I think it would be safe to say that we are all a bit nervous for what comes next. Some of us are going straight to a four-year college, some of us are taking a gap year, going to community college, or just working right away.
Regardless of what our next steps are, we are all being tossed into a completely different way of life, and soon we’ll all be paying taxes! Which is terrifying. But, as we move into the summer and away from all of our friends whom we love so dearly and whom we’ve known for so long, I encourage you to make good memories now, but be ready to move on to the next chapter of your life to make new ones. And, while planning what I was going to say today, I knew it wouldn’t be an Alexa Lattyak graduation speech if I didn’t make a single Taylor Swift reference. So, as Taylor Swift once said, ‘hold onto the memories, they will hold on to you,’ and I think from that we can all learn to enjoy these last months in the summer while we’re still together, but be excited for what the future holds.
Congratulations to the class of 2023, we are going to do amazing things.”