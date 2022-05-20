Nevada Union senior wins quilt guild scholarship
Lillian Guerrero, a senior a Nevada Union High School, is the 2022 recipient of the Pine Tree Quilt Guild Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to high school seniors or students continuing a college education following a course of study in fiber arts, textiles or other related subjects.
Guerrero will be attending Santa Monica Community College in the fall and pursuing a major focused on her passion for photography, graphic design and multimedia artwork. Her goal, she says, is to “work closely with digital editing and analog processes to produce honest work.”
Her participation in the South Yuba River Citizens League has given her the opportunity to develop leadership skills as well as the opportunity “to give back to an ecosystem that has so selflessly given so much to me.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User