Nevada Union senior wins quilt guild scholarship

Pictured from left are Lillian Glaeser (Pine Tree Quilt Guild president), Sheri Doerr (scholarship chair) and Lillian Guerrero (scholarship recipient). The annual PTQG scholarship is presented in memory of Guild members Jeanne Gil, Carole Phillips and Myrna Raglin.

Submitted by Kathy Biggi

Lillian Guerrero, a senior a Nevada Union High School, is the 2022 recipient of the Pine Tree Quilt Guild Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to high school seniors or students continuing a college education following a course of study in fiber arts, textiles or other related subjects.

Guerrero will be attending Santa Monica Community College in the fall and pursuing a major focused on her passion for photography, graphic design and multimedia artwork. Her goal, she says, is to “work closely with digital editing and analog processes to produce honest work.”

Her participation in the South Yuba River Citizens League has given her the opportunity to develop leadership skills as well as the opportunity “to give back to an ecosystem that has so selflessly given so much to me.”