Nevada Union selects Brad Sparks as new head football coach

Nevada Union has named Brad Sparks as its new varsity football head coach.

"We've hired an incredible football coach that always has the best interest of kids in mind," said Nevada Union Athletic Director Jeff Dellis in a press release. "He has experience at the high school level. He has a great ability to communicate. Kids love him. He's a perfect fit for what we're trying to accomplish here."

Sparks was an assistant on the Miners varsity team in 2017 and headed the freshman squad in 2014. He has also coached at Marysville High School and Yuba College.

"We will be looking for athletes who are good citizens, educationally oriented and good team players," Brad Spark said in the release. "Being successful is the end product achieved by doing the right things on a daily basis. There are no shortcuts."

Sparks takes over a Miners program that is switching leagues from the Sierra Foothill League to the newly formed Foothill Valley League, where it will face teams from Placer, Lincoln, Oakmont, Ponderosa and Rio Linda.

He is employed at Nevada Union as a paraeducator.

"Brad Sparks has the drive and passion for student athletes and the vision to make Hooper Stadium a place to be under the lights on Friday nights," said Principal Kelly Rhoden in the release. "We are extremely excited to have Brad as the head coach and I am looking forward to an incredible season of Miner Football,"

Nevada Union went 2-8 under Dennis Houlihan last season. Houlihan resigned in December after a five-year run as the varsity head coach.