{p dir=”ltr”}Nevada Union High School (NUHS) is welcoming families of students interested in attending the school, this evening Wednesday Jan. 4, from 6:00 — 7:30 p.m. for a preview event.
Parents and families can meet the teachers and counselors and make an appointment to sign up for classes for the 2023 — 2024 school year.
Registrars will be available to help parents and guardians enroll their students.
Families of current eighth graders are scheduled to gather in the NUHS theater at 6:00pm. for a welcoming theatrical performance. From 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. visitors can meet teachers, speak with counselors and registrars in the multipurpose room.
The athletics department will be there to answer questions about NU sports teams and information booths will share details about clubs and extracurricular activities such as the Auto Club, Chess Club, Gay Straight Alliance Club (GSA), Film & News Club, Photo Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Nevada Union Theatrical Society, Climate Change Club, and Future Farmers of America.
Early enrollment can be helpful to school districts who want to plan class course offerings and staffing.
On Thursday, Jan. 5 Nevada Union will be hosting the Future Miners Invitational where current eighth graders from the local feeder schools take a bus to NUHS from 11:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m..
Current eighth graders visit the NUHS campus for the afternoon to meet with leadership students, get a tour of the campus and its facilities, and learn how to navigate NU and how to ask for help when needed.
NUHS is a four-year comprehensive public school which offers a tradition of excellence combining the areas of academics, athletics and extensive student activities including art, drama, dance, choir, band, clubs and student government according to the schools profile.
Kelly Rhoden has officially been principal since 2017 after serving over a dozen years as vice-principal. Approximately 1,531 students are now enrolled in NUHS.
In 2020-2021 19% of the graduating class went on to college or university after graduating. That same year 43% went on to community college.
{p dir=”ltr”}To read NUHS’s Single Plan for Student Achievement outlining a surveys, classroom observations, performance data, school goals and centralized services goals to raise the academic performance of all students go to